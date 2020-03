Air Algerie March/April 2020 Europe / Morocco service cancellations as of 15MAR20

Air Algerie since last week announced various service changes, as the airline cancels following routes. For service to France, the airline originally planned to concentrate on flight operations to/from Algiers, Constantine and Oran between 14MAR20 and 04APR20 while service between France and other Algerian airports being cancelled. Latest adjustment now sees the airline cancels all service to France from 17MAR20.



Listed of cancelled routes and corresponding frequency for the week of 01MAR20 based on OAG schedules listing as of 15MAR20 as follows. The week of 01MAR20 is chosen to reflect original frequencies listed prior to reductions and now cancellations.

Algiers – Alicante 16MAR20 – 04APR20 7 weekly

Algiers – Barcelona 16MAR20 – 04APR20 11 weekly

Algiers – Bordeaux 17MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly

Algiers – Casablanca 12MAR20 – 15APR20 4 weekly

Algiers – Lille 17MAR20 – 04APR20 5 weekly

Algiers – Lyon 17MAR20 – 04APR20 10 weekly

Algiers – Madrid16MAR20 – 04APR20 5 weekly

Algiers – Marseille 17MAR20 – 04APR20 19 weekly

Algiers – Metz/Nancy 17MAR20 – 04APR20 4 weekly

Algiers – Milan Malpensa 10MAR20 – 15APR20 3 weekly

Algiers – Montpellier 17MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly

Algiers – Nice 17MAR20 – 04APR20 4 weekly

Algiers – Palma Mallorca 16MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly

Algiers – Paris CDG 17MAR20 – 04APR20 38 weekly

Algiers – Paris Orly 17MAR20 – 04APR20 25 weekly

Algiers – Rome 15MAR20 – 15APR20 4 weekly

Annaba – Lyon 14MAR20 – 04APR20 6 weekly

Annaba – Paris CDG 14MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly

Annaba – Paris Orly 14MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly

Batna – Lyon 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Batna – Marseille 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Batna – Paris Orly 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Bejaia – Lyon 14MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly

Bejaia – Marseille 14MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly

Bejaia – Paris CDG 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Bejaia – Paris Orly 14MAR20 – 04APR20 6 weekly

Biskra – Lyon 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Biskra – Paris CDG 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Biskra – Paris Orly 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Chlef – Marseille 14MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly

Chlef – Paris CDG 14MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly

Constantine – Lille 17MAR20 – 04APR20 2 weekly

Constantine – Lyon 17MAR20 – 04APR20 4 weekly

Constantine – Marseille17MAR20 – 04APR20 7 weekly

Constantine – Metz/Nancy17MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Constantine – Nice 17MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly

Constantine – Paris CDG 17MAR20 – 04APR20 4 weekly

Constantine – Paris Orly 17MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly

El Oued – Paris CDG 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Oran – Alicante 16MAR20 – 04APR20 7 weekly

Oran – Barcelona 16MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly

Oran – Bordeaux 17MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Oran – Casablanca 12MAR20 – 15APR20 3 weekly

Oran – Lille 17MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly

Oran – Lyon 17MAR20 – 04APR20 5 weekly

Oran – Marseille 17MAR20 – 04APR20 7 weekly

Oran – Montpellier 17MAR20 – 04APR20 3 weekly

Oran – Paris CDG 17MAR20 – 04APR20 9 weekly

Oran – Paris Orly 14MAR20 – 04APR20 7 weekly

Oran – Toulouse 14MAR20 – 04APR20 6 weekly

Setif – Lyon 14MAR20 – 04APR20 5 weekly

Setif – Paris Orly 14MAR20 – 04APR20 5 weekly

Tlemcen – Lyon 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Tlemcen – Marseille 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Tlemcen – Paris CDG 14MAR20 – 04APR20 1 weekly

Tlemcen – Paris Orly 14MAR20 – 04APR20 4 weekly



Other routes may see frequency changes.