Etihad March/April 2020 service changes as of 0050GMT 17MAR20

Etihad Airways in the last 24-72 hours filed service changes for the month of March and April 2020. This list mostly focuses on long-haul service. As multiple travel advisory is in effect with swift evolution to current situation, additional changes can be expected.



Planned adjustment as of 0050GMT 17MAR20 as follows.



Abu Dhabi – Barcelona 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Reservation closed on 01APR20)

Abu Dhabi – Beijing Capital – Nagoya 01FEB20 – 30MAY20 787-9 replaces -10, 1 daily (Beijing – Nagoya sector cancelled 05FEB20 – 30JUN20)

Abu Dhabi – Beirut 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Casablanca 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Chengdu eff 05FEB20 Service cancelled (This route will not be resumed from 01JUL20)

Abu Dhabi – Dammam 15MAR20 – 31MAR20 28 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Hong Kong Reduce from 7 weekly to

11FEB20 – 20FEB20 5 weekly

21FEB20 – 29MAR20 Cancelled

30MAR20 – 30JUN20 3 weekly



Abu Dhabi – Istanbul 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Jakarta 18MAR20 – 30JUN20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Jeddah 15MAR20 – 31MAR20 22 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Kuala Lumpur 16MAR20 – 30APR20 787-9 replaces -10, 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Kuwait City 14MAR20 – 31MAR20 33 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – London Heathrow

EY025/026 18MAR20 – 21MAR20 777-300ER replaces A380 (The 777 has been operating on selected dates last week)

EY019/020 01APR20 – 30APR20 787-10 replaces A380



Abu Dhabi – Madinah 15MAR20 – 31MAR20 11 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Madrid 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Melbourne 09MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Abu Dhabi – Milan Malpensa 13MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Munich 20MAR20 – 30APR20 EY005/006 787-9 replaces 777-300ER (Selected dates with 787-10)

Abu Dhabi – New York JFK 19MAR20 – 30APR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Abu Dhabi – Nur-Sultan 18MAR20 – 29MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Paris CDG A380 replaced by following aircraft

EY037/038

18MAR20 – 31MAR20 777-300ER (787-10 on 20MAR20)

01APR20 – 30APR20 787-10 (Selected dates with 787-9)



EY031/032

01APR20 – 06MAY20 777-300ER



Abu Dhabi – Rabat 18MAR20 – 31MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Riyadh 15MAR20 – 31MAR20 27 weekly cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Rome 15MAR20 – 30APR20 2 daily cancelled

Abu Dhabi – Seoul Incheon

26FEB20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER/787-9 replaces A380 on most dates

29MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces A380

01MAY20 – 30JUN20 7 weekly, 787-10 replaces A380



Abu Dhabi – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 7 weekly to

05FEB20 – 29MAR20 Cancelled

30MAR20 – 29JUN20 4 weekly, 787-9 replaces -10

30JUN20 – 24OCT20 787-10 replaces -9



Abu Dhabi – Singapore 13MAR20 – 30APR30 787-9 replaces 777-300ER

Abu Dhabi – Sydney EY450/451 31MAR20 – 30APR20 777-300ER continues operating, instead of previously planned A380 (2 daily A380 now scheduled from 01MAY20 to 30JUN20)