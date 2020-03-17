Virgin Atlantic March/April 2020 US inventory changes as of 0845GMT 17MAR20

Virgin Atlantic in the last few days gradually closed reservation for service to the US, followed by the issuance of expanded US travel restriction. Inventory update as of 0845GMT 17MAR20 as follows.



Glasgow – Orlando 29MAR20 – 12APR20 2 weekly reservation closed

London Heathrow – Atlanta 26MAR20 – 12APR20 1 daily reservation closed

London Heathrow – Boston 17MAR20 – 12APR20 2 daily reservation closed

London Heathrow – Las Vegas 17MAR20 – 13APR20 1 daily reservation closed

London Heathrow – Los Angeles

17MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

29MAR20 – 12APR20 Reduce from 16 to 7 weekly (Planned A350-1000XWB service from 29MAR20 unchanged)



London Heathrow – Miami

17MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 daily reservation closed

29MAR20 – 12APR20 1 daily reservation closed



London Heathrow – New York JFK

17MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 33 to 21 weekly (7 weekly from 26MAR20)

29MAR20 – 12APR20 Reduce from 28 to 7 weekly (VS003/004 with A350-1000XWB operating)



London Heathrow – Seattle

17MAR20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly reservation closed

29MAR20 – 12APR20 11 weekly reservation closed



London Heathrow – Washington Dulles 17MAR20 – 12APR20 7 weekly reservation closed

Manchester – Atlanta

23MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly reservation closed

29MAR20 – 12APR20 1 daily reservation closed



Manchester – Las Vegas 29MAR20 – 12APR20 4 weekly reservation closed

Manchester – New York JFK 17MAR20 – 12APR20 1 daily reservation closed

Manchester – Orlando 29MAR20 – 12APR20 12 weekly reservation closed



Separately, the airline in recent schedule update extended cancellation for London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong service, cancelled since 01FEB20. The airline now plans to resume service on 20APR20, initially operating on alternating days, returning to daily operation by 01JUN20. On London Heathrow – Hong Kong route, service has been reduced from 7 to 5 weekly since 03MAR20, and further reduces to alternating days from 28MAR20, returning to daily service by 13MAY20.