Emirates March/April Network update as of 17MAR20

Emirates as of Tuesday (17MAR20) provided additional service update, as the airline expands service cancellation due to various travel restrictions in place. Latest network changes as follows.



Dubai – Algiers 18MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Barcelona 20MAR20 – 30APR20 10 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Barcelona – Mexico City 20MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Cairo 19MAR20 – 31MAR20 24 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Casablanca 16MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Khartoum 18MAR20 – 30MAR20 6 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Madrid 13MAR20 – 30APR20 14 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan 16MAR20 – 30APR20 7 weekly cancelled (Previously scheduled until 31MAR20)

Dubai – Tunis 18MAR20 – 04APR20 4 weekly cancelled



Previously reported changes:

Athens – Newark 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Amman 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 15 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Baghdad 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily A380 cancelled (Bangkok reduces from 5 to 4 daily)

Dubai – Basra 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Beirut 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 11 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Bologna 13MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Dammam 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 21-28 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly 777-200LR cancelled

Dubai – Guangzhou 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Service cancellation extended until 30APR20. 1 daily A380 resumes on 01MAY20

Dubai – Hong Kong

08FEB20 – 30APR20 Service reduction from 3 to 1 daily (2 daily on 08FEB20/09FEB20)

01MAR20 – 01APR20 EK380/381 777-300ER replaces A380



Dubai – Istanbul 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 9 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Jeddah 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 14-21 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Kuwait City 14MAR20 – 31MAR20 6 daily cancelled

Dubai – Larnaca – Malta 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 6 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Madinah 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 3-7 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Milan Malpensa 10MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily A380 cancelled

Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 11MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily A380 cancelled

Dubai – Peshawar 15MAR20 – 31MAR20 5 weekly service will operate to Islamabad, flight number EK636/637 becomes EK8636/8637

Dubai – Porto 17MAR20 – 31MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Riyadh 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 27 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Rome

09MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

14MAR20 – 03APR20 2 daily cancelled

04APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily



Dubai – Seoul Incheon 05MAR20 – 30APR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 Service cancellation extended until 30APR20. Service initially resumes with 1 daily A380 as EK302/303, 2nd daily EK304/305 to resume from 01JUN20

Dubai – Sialkot 15MAR20 – 31MAR20 7 weekly service will operate to Lahore, flight number becomes EK8620/8621

Dubai – Singapore EK352/353

14FEB20 – 29FEB20 777-300ER replaces A380

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled (Overall service reduces from 4 to 3 daily)



Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini 26FEB20 – 30APR20 13 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Venice 12MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily cancelled

Dubai – Warsaw 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled