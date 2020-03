Philippine Airlines suspends domestic service 17MAR20 – 14APR20

Philippine Airlines earlier this week has suspended all domestic service, which has been in effect since 17MAR20, scheduled until 14APR20. Due to this decision, following routes including PAL Express-operating service, has been cancelled.



Following frequency is based on summer schedule from 29MAR20. Note the airline's international schedule for the period between 20MAR20 and 14APR20 remains pending, although certain service has been removed.



Cebu – Bacolod 18 weekly

Cebu – Busuanga 3 daily

Cebu – Butuan 18 weekly

Cebu – Cagayan de Oro 4 daily

Cebu – Caticlan 1 daily

Cebu – Camiguin 1 daily

Cebu – Davao 2 daily

Cebu – Dipolog 4 weekly

Cebu – General Santos 1 daily

Cebu – Ilo Ilo 4 daily

Cebu – Kalibo 1 daily

Cebu – Legazpi 10 weekly

Cebu – Ozamiz 10 weekly

Cebu – Puerto Princesa 11 weekly

Cebu – Siargao 2 daily

Cebu – Tacloban 17 weekly

Cebu – Zambonaga 11 weekly

Clark – Bacolod 1 daily

Clark – Basco 4 weekly

Clark – Busuanga 2 daily

Clark – Calbayog 3 weekly

Clark – Catarman 1 daily

Clark – Caticlan 1 daily

Clark – Cebu 10 weekly

Clark – Davao 11 weekly

Clark – Puerto Princesa 1 daily

Clark – San Jose 3 weekly

Clark – San Vicente 4 weekly

Clark – Siargao 1 daily

Davao – Ilo Ilo 1 daily

Davao – Panglao 11 weekly

Davao – Siargao 10 weekly

Davao – Zamboanga 11 weekly

General Santos – Ilo Ilo 4 weekly

Manila – Bacolod 5 daily

Manila – Basco 2 daily

Manila – Busuanga 3 daily

Manila – Butuan 1 daily

Manila – Cagayan de Oro 4 daily

Manila – Caticlan 2 daily

Manila – Cebu 10 daily

Manila – Cotabato 1 daily

Manila – Davao 8 daily

Manila – Dipolog 1 daily

Manila – Dumaguete 3 daily

Manila – General Santos 1 daily

Manila – Ilo-Ilo 5 daily

Manila – Kalibo 1 daily

Manila – Laoag 12 weekly

Manila – Legazpi 1 daily

Manila – Ozamiz 1 daily

Manila – Pagadian 1 daily

Manila – Panglao 2 daily

Manila – Puerto Princesa 3 daily

Manila – Roxas 1 daily

Manila – Siargao 1 daily

Manila – Tacloban 3 daily

Manila – Zamboanga 2 daily

Zamboanga – Tawi Tawi 1 daily