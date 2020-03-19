KLM US operations for week of 22MAR20

KLM since last week reduced Service to the US due to US travel restrictions, commenced on 14MAR20 for 30 days. As of 1030GMT 19MAR20, the Skyteam member has already updated schedule up to 28MAR20, while schedules on/after 29MAR20 is pending.



Following is a list of KLM’s US service for the week of 22MAR20.



Amsterdam – Atlanta 10 weekly

Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Los Angeles 4 weekly

Amsterdam – New York JFK 11 weekly

Amsterdam – San Francisco 4 weekly

Amsterdam – Washington Dulles 4 weekly