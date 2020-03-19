KLM since last week reduced Service to the US due to US travel restrictions, commenced on 14MAR20 for 30 days. As of 1030GMT 19MAR20, the Skyteam member has already updated schedule up to 28MAR20, while schedules on/after 29MAR20 is pending.
Following is a list of KLM’s US service for the week of 22MAR20.
Amsterdam – Atlanta 10 weekly
Amsterdam – Chicago O’Hare 7 weekly
Amsterdam – Los Angeles 4 weekly
Amsterdam – New York JFK 11 weekly
Amsterdam – San Francisco 4 weekly
Amsterdam – Washington Dulles 4 weekly
KLM US operations for week of 22MAR20
