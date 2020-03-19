Air Tahiti cancels Cook Islands service 21MAR20 – 18APR20

Air Tahiti this week announced it is cancelling its sole International service for one month, where it currently operates Papeete – Rarotonga route. From 21MAR20 to 18APR20, this weekly ATR42 service is cancelled. Air Raroronga codeshares on this route.



The cancellation is directed by Cook Islands Government.



VT035/GZ035 PPT1210 – 1450RAR AT4 6

VT037/GZ037 RAR1540 – 1805PPT AT4 6