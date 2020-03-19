AirCalin cancels Wallis Island service 21MAR20 / 23MAR20

The Authority from The Wallis and Futuna Islands in South Pacific has requested AirCalin to suspend operation for the next 7 days, announced by the airline. AirCalin operates 1 weekly flight each on Noumea – Wallis Island and Noumea – Nadi – Wallis Island service, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.



The nonstop service on 21MAR20 and 1-stop via Nadi on 23MAR20, is cancelled.



SB330 NOU0810 – 1105NAN1200 – 1330WLS 320 1

SB331 WLS1455 – 1625NAN1720 – 1825NOU 320 1



SB340 NOU0145 – 0540WLS 320 6

SB341 WLS0705 – 0905NOU 320 6



The airline did not provide update on the domestic Wallis Island – Futuna Island route, operating 13 weekly flights for the week of 22MAR20, with DHC6 Twin Otter, according OAG listing.



Between 18MAR20 and 24MAR20, most AirCalin’s service remains normal, although certain flights to Australia is being consolidated as triangle service:



19MAR20 Noumea – Sydney – Melbourne – Noumea

20MAR20 Noumea – Sydney – Brisbane – Noumea

21MAR20 Noumea – Melbourne Cancelled



The airline's schedule on/after 24MAR20 is pending.