LATAM Chile files extra Israel flight 19/20MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

LATAM Airlines Chile on 19/20MAR20 filed extra flight to Israel, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Operational schedule for Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Tel Aviv – Sao Paulo Guarulhos sector as follows.

LA1112 SCL1710 – 2100GRU2240 – 1720+1TLV 789 19MAR20
LA1113 TLV2055 – 0545+1GRU 789 20MAR20

