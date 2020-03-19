LATAM Airlines Chile on 19/20MAR20 filed extra flight to Israel, on board Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Operational schedule for Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Tel Aviv – Sao Paulo Guarulhos sector as follows.
LA1112 SCL1710 – 2100GRU2240 – 1720+1TLV 789 19MAR20
LA1113 TLV2055 – 0545+1GRU 789 20MAR20
LATAM Chile files extra Israel flight 19/20MAR20
