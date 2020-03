LATAM Chile Easter Island / Tahiti late-March 2020 operations as of 19MAR20

LATAM Airlines Chile since yesterday (18MAR20) filed service changes for Easter Island and Tahiti. Planned interim operation for scheduled passenger service, based on GDS inventory listing as of 1410GMT 19MAR20 as follows.



Santiago de Chile – Easter Island

18MAR20 – 24MAR20 Service cancelled

25MAR20 – 02APR20 Reservation suspended, 12 weekly flights (See also Easter Island – Papeete sector)



Easter Island – Papeete

23MAR20 Service cancelled (Papeete departure on 24MAR20)

30MAR20 Normal operation (Papeete departure on 31MAR20. However, Santiago de Chile – Easter Island sector departing SCL on 30MAR20, 31MAR20 from IPC is not available for reservation)