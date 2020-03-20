Royal Brunei 23MAR20 – 30APR20 operation changes as of 20MAR20

Royal Brunei has outlined its interim operation for the period of 23MAR20 – 30APR20, which sees the airline serving just 4 routes, 2 weekly each. Planned adjustment as follows.



Bandar Seri Begawan – Hong Kong 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Manila 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Melbourne 2 weekly

Bandar Seri Begawan – Singapore 2 weekly



Separately, prior to this latest operation changes, the airline has cancelled following service earlier this month:

Bandar Seri Begawan – Bintulu eff 15MAR20 Cancelled permanently

Bandar Seri Begawan – Jeddah 14MAR20 – 21APR20 Service cancelled

Bandar Seri Begawan – Seoul Incheon 06MAR20 – 31MAR20 Service cancelled