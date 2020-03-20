China Southern delays Beijing Daxing – London Heathrow launch to mid-July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

China Southern in recent schedule update delayed planned service launch on Beijing Daxing – London Heathrow service. Previously scheduled to commence on 18JUN20, the daily A380 service is now scheduled to operate from 13JUL20.

CZ607 PKX1050 – 1505LHR 380 2
CZ607 PKX1430 – 1845LHR 380 x2

CZ608 LHR2210 – 1525+1PKX 380 D