China Southern in recent schedule update delayed planned service launch on Beijing Daxing – London Heathrow service. Previously scheduled to commence on 18JUN20, the daily A380 service is now scheduled to operate from 13JUL20.
CZ607 PKX1050 – 1505LHR 380 2
CZ607 PKX1430 – 1845LHR 380 x2
CZ608 LHR2210 – 1525+1PKX 380 D
China Southern delays Beijing Daxing – London Heathrow launch to mid-July 2020
Posted
China Southern in recent schedule update delayed planned service launch on Beijing Daxing – London Heathrow service. Previously scheduled to commence on 18JUN20, the daily A380 service is now scheduled to operate from 13JUL20.