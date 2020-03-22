United further downsizes Micronesia Island Hopper Mar/Apr 2020 service as of 22MAR20

United Airlines during 21/22MAR20’s schedule update further revised Micronesia Island Hopper service, between 29MAR20 and 30APR20. During this period, United will only operate portions of Island Hopper flight. Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei routing will be served twice weekly.



UA155 GUM0820 – 1010TKK1100 – 1320PNI 73G 1

UA176 GUM2005 – 2155TKK2245 – 0105+1PNI 73G 6



UA095 PNI0155 – 0215TKK0305 – 0445GUM 73G 7

UA154 PNI1410 – 1430TKK1520 – 1700GUM 73G 1



As UA155/154 service on Mondays terminating at Pohnpei during this period, westbound departure on Tuesdays will move to Mondays.



For the full Island Hopper service, United will operate one-time flight departing on 13APR20 Eastbound, including Honolulu departure (Westbound from Majuro, Kwajalein, Kosrae, Pohnpei, Chuuk on 14APR20). For this particular week, Pohnpei / Chuuk westbound flight operates on Tuesday as usual.



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 13APR20/14APR20 only

UA155 GUM0820 – 1005TKK1045 – 1300PNI1337 – 1452KSA1527 – 1742KWA1819 – 1919MAJ2005 – 0250HNL 73G

UA154 HNL0725 – 1035+1MAJ1120+1 – 1220+1KWA1259+1 – 1314+1KSA1347+1 – 1452+1PNI1526+1 – 1546+1TKK1620+1 – 1800+1GUM 73G



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Majuro – Honolulu

29MAR20 – 26APR20 UA133/132 (Sunday from both Guam and Honolulu) cancelled

01APR20 – 29APR20 UA155/154 (Wednesdays from both Guam and Honolulu) cancelled. UA previously eliminated Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro sector for the month of April



Latest breakdown of overall frequency changes for FSM (Federated States of Micronesia) and Marshall Islands for 29MAR20 – 30APR20 (except 13/14APR20):

* Chuuk Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

* Kosrae 2 weekly cancelled

(Previously reduced to 1 weekly. The Easternmost state of FSM will lose its only scheduled passenger service)



* Kwajalein 3 weekly cancelled

(Previously reduced to 1 weekly. Kwajalein will lose its only International scheduled passenger flight, apart of US military charter service; Air Marshall Islands continues to operate domestic flights)



* Majuro 4 weekly cancelled

(Previously reduced to 1 weekly. Majuro will lose its only International scheduled passenger flight; Air Marshall Islands continues to operate domestic flights, while Nauru Airlines cancelled Majuro service since mid-March)



* Pohnpei Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

* Yap Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly (see schedules below)



Other service changes at Guam (latest adjustment sees the cancellation of Nagoya service):

Guam – Fukuoka 25MAR20 – 03MAY20 10 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: reduce from 10 to 7 weekly)

Guam – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200 service unchanged

Guam – Koror 26MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 737-700 operating (Previous Plan: Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly)

UA157 GUM2005 – 2110ROR 73G 4

UA158 ROR0215 – 0515GUM 73G 5



Guam – Koror – Manila 25MAR20 – 04MAY20 2 weekly cancelled

Guam – Manila 30MAR20 – 03MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Guam – Nagoya 29MAR20 – 30APR20 14 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 14 to 3 weekly)

Guam – Osaka Kansai 30MAR20 – 01MAY20 10 weekly cancelled

Guam – Saipan 29MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly, 737-700 operating (Previous plan: Reduce from 9 to 7 weekly)

UA174 GUM0730 – 0811SPN 73G x235

UA117 SPN0915 – 0955GUM 73G x235



Guam – Tokyo Narita Reduce from 3 daily to following (Previous plan: Reduce from 3 to 2 daily 02APR20 – 30APR20)

25MAR20 – 05APR20 1 daily 737-700

06APR20 – 03MAY20 5 weekly 737-700

UA196 GUM1205 – 1500NRT 73G

UA197 NRT1725 – 2220GUM 73G



Guam – Yap 29MAR20 – 29APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly, 737-700 (Planned 737-800 on selected dates cancelled)

UA185 GUM0030 – 0205YAP 73G 7

UA186 YAP0300 – 0425GUM 73G 7



Previously highlighted on Airlineroute, United during this period will temporary remove Boeing 737-800 aircraft from scheduled operation at Guam.