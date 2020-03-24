Uzbekistan Airways starting today is temporary suspending domestic scheduled service, a week after the airline cancelled all international scheduled flights. The cancellation went into effect at 0001LT 24MAR20. Operational frequency listed below is for the week of 05APR20, based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules.
Tashkent – Bukhara 5 weekly
Tashkent – Fergana 5 weekly
Tashkent – Karshi 1 weekly
Tashkent – Namangan 4 weekly
Tashkent – Nukus 10 weekly
Tashkent – Samarkand 10 weekly
Tashkent – Termez 4 weekly
Tashkent – Urgench 11 weekly
Tashkent > Urgench > Bukhara > Tashkent 6 weekly
Uzbekistan Airways suspends domestic scheduled flights from 24MAR20
