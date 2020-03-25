Canadian regional carrier Pacific Coastal Airlines starting today (25MAR20) is suspending its scheduled operation, until 02MAY20 inclusive. Normally the airline operates over 450 weekly flights within The Province of British Columbia. Affected routes as follow.
Bella Bella – Campbell River
Bella Bella – Port Hardy
Bella Coola – Anaheim Lake
Comox – Cambpell River
Kelowna – Cranbrook
Kelowna – Victoria
Vancouver – Bella Bella
Vancouver – Bella Coola
Vancouver – Campbell River
Vancouver – Comox
Vancouver – Masset
Vancouver – Port Hardy
Vancouver – Powell River
Vancouver – Tofino
Vancouver – Trail
Vancouver – Victoria
Vancouver – Williams Lake
Victoria – Prince George
Pacific Coastal suspends scheduled service 25MAR20 – 02MAY20
