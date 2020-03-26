SCAT Aircompany 22MAR20 – 15APR20 Domestic service revision

Kazakhstan-based SCAT Aircompany earlier this week reduced domestic operation, based on latest guidance from local authority. From 22MAR20 to 15APR20, the airline will only operate following service.
Aktau – Aktobe 1 daily
Aktau – Atyrau 2 daily
Aktau – Kokshetau 2 weekly
Aktau – Shymkent 4 weekly
Aktau – Uralsk 1 daily
Karangada – Kyzylorda 2 weekly
Karaganda – Ust-Kamenogorsk 2 weekly
Shymkent – Petropavlovsk 2 weekly
Its International service has been gradually cancelled due to various travel restrictions.
