Qazaq Air suspends scheduled service 22MAR20 – 31MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air last week announced suspension of its all scheduled service. Following routes are being cancelled from 22MAR20 to 31MAR20.

Atyrau – Aktau 7 weekly
Atyrau – Aktobe 7 weekly
Atyrau – Uralsk 3 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Aktobe 7 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Almaty 18 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Kostanay 7 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Petropavlovsk 2 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Shymkent 10 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Taldykorgan 7 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Ust-Kamenogorsk 3 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Zhezkazgan 4 weekly
Shymkent – Almaty 7 weekly
Shymkent – Atyrau 2 weekly

