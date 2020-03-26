Qazaq Air suspends scheduled service 22MAR20 – 31MAR20

Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air last week announced suspension of its all scheduled service. Following routes are being cancelled from 22MAR20 to 31MAR20.
Atyrau – Aktau 7 weekly
Atyrau – Aktobe 7 weekly
Atyrau – Uralsk 3 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Aktobe 7 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Almaty 18 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Kostanay 7 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Petropavlovsk 2 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Shymkent 10 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Taldykorgan 7 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Ust-Kamenogorsk 3 weekly
Nur-Sultan – Zhezkazgan 4 weekly
Shymkent – Almaty 7 weekly
Shymkent – Atyrau 2 weekly
