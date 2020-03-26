Alitalia April 2020 operations as of 1745GMT 26MAR20

Alitalia this past week filed additional changes to its operation, from 29MAR20 to 29APR20. The Skyteam member in last week’s schedule update scheduled service resumption at Milan Linate from 26MAR20, however this has been pushed back to 01MAY20.



Planned 29MAR20 – 29APR20 operation, as of 1745GMT 26MAR20, as follows. Additional changes remain highly possible.



Milan Malpensa – Alghero Resumes on 04APR20, 2 daily

Milan Malpensa – Bari Resumes on 06APR20, 2 daily

Milan Malpensa – Brindisi Resumes on 06APR20, 1 daily

Milan Malpensa – Cagliari 1 daily

Milan Malpensa – Catania Resumes on 06APR20, 2 daily

Milan Malpensa – Lamezia Terme Resumes on 06APR20, 1 daily

Milan Malpensa – Naples Resumes on 06APR20, 2 daily

Milan Malpensa – Palermo Resumes on 06APR20, 2 daily

Milan Malpensa – Rome 4 daily (5 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Alghero Resumes on 04APR20, 3 daily

Rome – Bari 2 daily

Rome – Berlin Tegel 5 weekly

Rome – Bologna 1 daily (4 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Brussels 1 daily (2 daily on selected days from 06APR20)

Rome – Cagliari 2 daily (5 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Catania 2 daily (7 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Frankfurt 1 daily (2 daily on selected days from 06APR20)

Rome – Geneva 1 daily (2 daily on selected dates from 06APR20)

Rome – Genoa 1 daily (4 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Lamezia Terme 1 daily (3-4 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – London Heathrow 5-6 daily (3 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Marseille 4 weekly (5 weekly from 05APR20)

Rome – Munich 4 weekly (10 weekly from 06APR20)

Rome – Naples 1 daily (4 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – New York JFK 1 daily (2 daily from 04APR20)

Rome – Nice 2 weekly (2 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Palermo 2 daily (6 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Paris CDG 2 daily (selected days 1 daily, 3-4 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Pisa 1 daily (4 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 2 weekly (5 weekly from 12APR20)

Rome – Turin 1 daily (4 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Venice 1 daily (3-4 daily from 06APR20)

Rome – Zurich 1 daily (selected dates 2 daily from 09APR20)