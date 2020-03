Royal Jordanian extends passenger service suspension to 13APR20

Royal Jordanian has announced the extension of its scheduled passenger service suspension. Originally scheduled from 17MAR20 to 31MAR20, the oneWorld carrier’s passenger service is now suspended until 13APR20.



Based on 15MAR20 OAG schedules, the following is a list of routes impacted by the suspension. Corresponding frequency is for the week of 01MAR20. Note this list does not reflect travel restrictions imposed since 09MAR20.



Amman – Abu Dhabi 9 weekly

Amman – Algiers 3 weekly

Amman – Amsterdam 4 weekly

Amman – Aqaba 13 weekly

Amman – Athens 3 weekly

Amman – Baghdad 15 weekly

Amman – Bangkok 4 weekly

Amman – Bangkok – Hong Kong 1 weekly

Amman – Bangkok – Kuala Lumpur 2 weekly

Amman – Barcelona 2 weekly

Amman – Basra 3 weekly

Amman – Beirut 11 weekly

Amman – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly

Amman – Cairo 28 weekly

Amman – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly

Amman – Copenhagen 2 weekly

Amman – Dammam 8 weekly

Amman – Doha 17 weekly

Amman – Dubai 21 weekly

Amman – Erbil 8 weekly

Amman – Frankfurt 6 weekly

Amman – Istanbul 12 weekly

Amman – Jeddah 23 weekly

Amman – Kuwait City 14 weekly

Amman – Larnaca 5 weekly

Amman – London Heathrow 7 weekly

Amman – Madinah 10 weekly

Amman – Madrid 4 weekly

Amman – Montreal – Detroit 2 weekly

Amman – Moscow Domodedovo 2 weekly

Amman – Najaf 2 weekly

Amman – New York JFK 3 weekly

Amman – Paris CDG 7 weekly

Amman – Riyadh 11 weekly

Amman – Rome 1 weekly

Amman – Sulaymaniyah 3 weekly

Amman – Tel Aviv 18 weekly

Amman – Tunis 4 weekly

Amman – Vienna 3 weekly

Amman – Zurich 2 weekly