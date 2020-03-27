El Al 1-week scheduled passenger service suspension from 27MAR20

El Al Israel Airlines starting today (27MAR20) is temporary suspending scheduled passenger service for one week, scheduled until 04APR20. Upon service resumption, the airline plans to operate following routes from 05APR20 to 02MAY20.



Tel Aviv – London Heathrow 3 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 19APR20)

Tel Aviv – New York JFK 3 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 19APR20)

Tel Aviv – Newark 2 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 20APR20)

Tel Aviv – Paris CDG 3 weekly 787-9 (5 weekly from 20APR20)



Based on the airline’s announcement, the airline plans to resume operation on other routes from 03MAY20, while Sun d’Or operating flights to resume on 01JUN20. Further changes remain possible.