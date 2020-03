Philippine Airlines 15APR20 – 30APR20 International operations as of 1000GMT 27MAR20

Philippine Airlines since yesterday suspended its scheduled passenger operation, as the airline cancelled all International flights, from 26MAR20 to 14APR20. The airline already cancelled all domestic flights since 17MAR20.



Planed International operation for the period of 15APR20 – 30APR20 as follows, as of 1000GMT 27MAR20.



Cebu – Bangkok 3 weekly A321

Cebu – Nagoya 5 weekly A321

Cebu – Osaka Kansai 1 daily A321

Cebu – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A321 (resumes on 26APR20)

Cebu – Tokyo Narita 2 daily A321

Clark – Seoul Incheon 4 weekly A320 (resumes on 26APR20)

Manila – Auckland 3 weekly A330-300

Manila – Bangkok 2 daily A320/321/A330-300

Manila – Brisbane 5 weekly A321

Manila – Busan 1 daily A321/330 (resumes on 26APR20)

Manila – Dammam 5 weekly A330-300

Manila – Denpasar 1 daily A321

Manila – Doha 5 weekly A330-300

Manila – Dubai 1 daily A330-300

Manila – Fukuoka 1 daily A321

Manila – Guam 6 weekly A321

Manila – Hanoi 4 weekly A321

Manila – Ho Chi Minh City 10 weekly A321

Manila – Hong Kong 1 daily A330-300/A350-900XWB

Manila – Honolulu 5 weekly A330-300

Manila – Jakarta 9 weekly A321

Manila – Kuala Lumpur 10 weekly A321

Manila – London Heathrow 5 weekly A350-900XWB

Manila – Los Angeles 17 weekly 777-300ER

Manila – Melbourne 5 weekly A330-300

Manila – Nagoya 1 daily A321

Manila – New York JFK 1 daily A350-900XWB

Manila – Osaka Kansai 2 daily A321

Manila – Phnom Penh 5 weekly A321

Manila – Port Moresby 4 weekly A321

Manila – Riyadh 1 daily A330-300

Manila – San Francisco 2 daily 777-300ER

Manila – Sapporo New Chitose 3 weekly A321

Manila – Seoul Incheon 2 daily A321/330 (resumes on 26APR20)

Manila – Singapore 3 daily A321/777-300ER

Manila – Sydney 6 weekly A330-300

Manila – Taipei Taoyuan 4 weekly A321

Manila – Tokyo Haneda 2 daily A321/330

Manila – Tokyo Narita 2 daily A321/330

Manila – Toronto 1 daily 777-300ER

Manila – Vancouver 1 daily 777-300ER



Separately, following planned new routes (or service resumption) for Northern summer season has been cancelled for the moment.

Manila – Perth (Tentatively re-scheduled to 26OCT20)

Davao – Mandao

Zamboanga – Kota Kinabalu