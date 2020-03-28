JAL 29MAR20 – 30APR20 International operations as of 28MAR20

JAL in the last few days filed changes to its International operation for the period of 29MAR20 – 30APR20. Planned adjustment as of 28MAR20 as follows. Note this list does not include service to Mainland China, as it did not yet reflect latest regulation issued from China’s CAAC, restricting foreign carriers to serve 1 route, 1 flight per week.



Nagoya – Honolulu 1 daily 787-9 (resumes on 26APR20)

Osaka Kansai – Honolulu 1 daily 787-9 (resumes on 26APR20)

Osaka Kansai – Los Angeles 3 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Haneda – Bangkok 1 daily 777-300ER (2nd daily with 777-200ER from 24APR20 to 30APR20, except 26/27APR20)

Tokyo Haneda – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily 777-300ER

Tokyo Haneda – Dallas/Ft. Worth 1 daily 787-9

Tokyo Haneda – Delhi 787-9 operates until 02APR20 (Traffic restriction in effect)

Tokyo Haneda – Helsinki 1 daily 787-9 (resumes on 24APR20)

Tokyo Haneda – Hong Kong 1 daily 787-8 (resumes on 06APR20)

Tokyo Haneda – Honolulu 1 daily 787-8 (2 daily 787-9 from 24APR20)

Tokyo Haneda – London Heathrow 1 daily 777-300ER (2 daily from 24APR20)

Tokyo Haneda – Moscow Sheremetyevo 1 flight on 30APR20, 787-8 (resumes on 30APR20)

Tokyo Haneda – New York JFK Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating

29MAR20 – 11APR20 5 weekly

12APR20 – 18APR20 4 weekly

19APR20 – 25APR20 6 weekly



Tokyo Haneda – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-300ER (resumes on 24APR20)

Tokyo Haneda – San Francisco 4 weekly 777-300ER

Tokyo Haneda – Seoul Gimpo 4 weekly 787-8 (resumes on 08APR20)

Tokyo Haneda – Singapore 3 weekly 777-200ER (additional 777-200ER service on 29APR20 and 30APR20)

Tokyo Haneda – Sydney 777-200ER operates on 29MAR20, 787-9 on 30MAR20 (HND departure)

Tokyo Haneda – Taipei Song Shan 1 daily 787-9

Tokyo Narita – Boston 3 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Narita – Busan 2 weekly 737-800

Tokyo Narita – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-9 (resumes on 24APR20)

Tokyo Narita – Guam 1 daily 777-200ER (resumes on 25APR20)

Tokyo Narita – Hanoi 787-9 operating

01APR20 – 10APR20 1 daily

12APR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly



Tokyo Narita – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly 787-8

Tokyo Narita – Hong Kong Service operates on following:

29MAR20 – 05APR20 787-9 (Except 30MAR20)

28APR20 – 30APR20 787-8



Tokyo Narita – Honolulu 1 daily 777-200ER (resumes on 26APR20, 2nd daily resumes from 29APR20 with 767)

Tokyo Narita – Jakarta Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 787-9 operating

29MAR20 – 04APR20 5 weekly

05APR20 – 18APR20 4 weekly

20APR20 – 25APR20 3 weekly

26APR20 – 02MAY20 5 weekly



Tokyo Narita – Kaohsiung 2 weekly 767-300ER

Tokyo Narita – Kona 1 daily 767-300ER (resumes on 26APR20)

Tokyo Narita – Kuala Lumpur 1 daily 787-9 (resumes on 24APR20)

Tokyo Narita – Manila 767-300ER operating

29MAR20 – 14APR20 3 weekly

15APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily



Tokyo Narita – San Diego 3 weekly 787-9

Tokyo Narita – Seattle 3 weekly 787-8

Tokyo Narita – Seoul Incheon Extra flight scheduled on 02APR20 and 07APR20, 787-8 operating

Tokyo Narita – Taipei Taoyuan 787-9 operates on 29/30APR20 (resumes on 29APR20)

Tokyo Narita – Vancouver 2 weekly 767