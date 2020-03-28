Azimuth March - May 2020 Regional / International service changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Russian carrier Azimuth earlier this month filed service changes to its regional and international service, in effect until late-May 2020. Latest adjustment as of 27MAR20 as follows.

Adler/Sochi – Yerevan 03APR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly
Kaluga – Yerevan 31MAR20 – 28APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Krasnodar – Munich 15MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Krasnodar – Yerevan 30MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Rostov-on-Don – Bishkek 31MAR20 – 26MAY20 1 weekly cancelled
Rostov-on-Don – Munich 15MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 weekly cancelled
Rostov-on-Don – Tel Aviv 19MAR20 – 26APR20 2 weekly cancelled
Rostov-on-Don – Yerevan 20MAR20 – 01MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly
Ufa – Yerevan 30MAR20 – 28MAY20 2 weekly cancelled

