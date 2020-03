Cathay Pacific 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 operations as of 1615GMT 28MAR20

Cathay Pacific in the last 24-72 hours filed schedule update for its planned operation, during the period of 29MAR20 – 31MAY20. Latest adjustment based on schedule listing as of 1615GMT 28MAR20 as follows.



Hong Kong – Bangkok 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Delhi 3 weekly A330-300 (service resumes from 16APR20)

Hong Kong – Frankfurt A350-1000XWB operating on 31MAR20 and 04APR20

Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A350-900XWB (7 weekly from 20APR20)

Hong Kong – Jakarta 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – London Heathrow

29MAR20 – 04APR20 10 weekly 777-300ER/A350-900XWB

05APR20 – 11APR20 8 weekly 777-300ER/A350-900XWB/A350-1000XWB

12APR20 – 31MAY20 3 weekly A350-1000XWB



Hong Kong – Los Angeles 2 weekly 777-300ER (3 weekly from 28APR20, except 05MAY20)

Hong Kong – Manchester A350-900XWB operating on 30MAR20 and 03APR20

Hong Kong – Manila 3 weekly A330-300 (selected weeks 2 weekly)

Hong Kong – New York JFK 1 flight scheduled on 02APR20 from HKG, 777-300ER

Hong Kong – Paris CDG 777-300ER operating on 02APR20

Hong Kong – Singapore Service operates with A330-300/A350-900XWB on following dates from Hong Kong

March 2020: 31

April 2020: 04, 07, 09, 16, 18, 28, 30

May 2020: 02, 05, 07, 12, 14, 18, 21, 23, 28, 30



Hong Kong – Sydney 3 weekly A350-900XWB (selected dates 777-300ER, 4 weekly from 24MAY20)

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan 3 weekly A330-300/A350-1000XWB/777-300

Hong Kong – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 14APR20)

Hong Kong – Vancouver 2 weekly A350-900XWB (3 weekly from 12MAY20)

Hong Kong – Zurich A350-1000XWB operating on 30MAR20



Cathay Dragon

Hong Kong – Beijing Capital A330-300 operates up to 10 weekly (variation for each week)

Hong Kong – Chengdu A330-300 operating on 03APR20, 05MAY20, 09MAY20

Hong Kong – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300

Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong A330-300 operating

29MAR20 – 12APR20 up to 7 weekly

13APR20 – 30MAY20 3 weekly



Hong Kong – Xiamen A330-300 operating on 01APR20