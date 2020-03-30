GOL April 2020 operations as of 29MAR20

Brasilian carrier GOL in the last few days filed planned operation for the month of April 2020. As of 29MAR20, planned scheduled passenger service as follows.



The airline previously filed 5099 weekly flights for the week of 05APR20, based on 01MAR20 OAG schedules.



Brasilia – Belem 1 weekly 737-800

Brasilia – Boa Vista 1 weekly 737-800

Brasilia – Macapa 1 weekly 737-800

Brasilia – Manaus 2 weekly 737-800

Brasilia – Palmas 7 weekly 737-700

Brasilia – Porto Velho 1 weekly 737-800

Brasilia – Rio Branco 1 weekly 737-800

Brasilia – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 15 weekly 737-700/-800

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Aracaju 3 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Belem 2 weekly 737-800

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Belo Horizonte 12 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Campo Brande 3 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Cuiaba 4 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Curitiba 12 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Florianopolis 12 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Fortaleza 7 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Goiania 6 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Joao Pessoa 4 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Maceio 7 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Manaus 2 weekly 737-7800

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Natal 7 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Porto Alegre 19 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Recife 7 weekly 737-700/-800

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 13 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Salvador da Bahia 7 weekly 737-700/-800

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Sao Luiz 3 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Teresina 4 weekly 737-700

Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Vitoria 6 weekly 737-700