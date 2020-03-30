Brasilian carrier GOL in the last few days filed planned operation for the month of April 2020. As of 29MAR20, planned scheduled passenger service as follows.
The airline previously filed 5099 weekly flights for the week of 05APR20, based on 01MAR20 OAG schedules.
Brasilia – Belem 1 weekly 737-800
Brasilia – Boa Vista 1 weekly 737-800
Brasilia – Macapa 1 weekly 737-800
Brasilia – Manaus 2 weekly 737-800
Brasilia – Palmas 7 weekly 737-700
Brasilia – Porto Velho 1 weekly 737-800
Brasilia – Rio Branco 1 weekly 737-800
Brasilia – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 15 weekly 737-700/-800
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Aracaju 3 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Belem 2 weekly 737-800
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Belo Horizonte 12 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Campo Brande 3 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Cuiaba 4 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Curitiba 12 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Florianopolis 12 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Fortaleza 7 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Goiania 6 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Joao Pessoa 4 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Maceio 7 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Manaus 2 weekly 737-7800
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Natal 7 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Porto Alegre 19 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Recife 7 weekly 737-700/-800
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 13 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Salvador da Bahia 7 weekly 737-700/-800
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Sao Luiz 3 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Teresina 4 weekly 737-700
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Vitoria 6 weekly 737-700
GOL April 2020 operations as of 29MAR20
