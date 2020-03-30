LATAM Chile April 2020 Operations as of 29MAR20

LATAM Airlines Chile has reduced operations on domestic flights for the month of April 2020. For the week of 05APR20, the airline schedules 226 weekly flights, compared to 1020 weekly based on OAG schedules filing on 15MAR20.
Concepcion – Iquique 5 weekly
Puerto Montt – Balmaceda 3 weekly
Puerto Montt – Punta Arenas 3 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Antofagasta 12 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Arica 7 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Balmaceda 3 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Calama 15 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Concepcion 11 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Copiapo 7 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Iquique 18 weekly
Santiago de Chile – La Serena 7 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Osorno 1 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Puerto Montt 8 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Punta Arenas 5 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Temuco 7 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Valdivia 1 weekly
LATAM Airlines has already suspended all scheduled passenger service on domestic routes in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina. LATAM Airlines Brasil service also see service reduction, however schedule filing for the week of 29MAR20 in OAG is differ from GDS listing.
LATAM Airlines Chile’s International service for the week of 29MAR20 as follows.
Santiago de Chile – Guayaquil 2 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Lima – Los Angeles 1 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Los Angeles 2 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Miami 4 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Montevideo 1 weekly
Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily (Excluding LATAM Airlines Brasil)
Santiago de Chile – Sydney 1 weekly