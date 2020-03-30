LATAM Chile April 2020 Operations as of 29MAR20

LATAM Airlines Chile has reduced operations on domestic flights for the month of April 2020. For the week of 05APR20, the airline schedules 226 weekly flights, compared to 1020 weekly based on OAG schedules filing on 15MAR20.



Concepcion – Iquique 5 weekly

Puerto Montt – Balmaceda 3 weekly

Puerto Montt – Punta Arenas 3 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Antofagasta 12 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Arica 7 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Balmaceda 3 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Calama 15 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Concepcion 11 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Copiapo 7 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Iquique 18 weekly

Santiago de Chile – La Serena 7 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Osorno 1 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Puerto Montt 8 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Punta Arenas 5 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Temuco 7 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Valdivia 1 weekly



LATAM Airlines has already suspended all scheduled passenger service on domestic routes in Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina. LATAM Airlines Brasil service also see service reduction, however schedule filing for the week of 29MAR20 in OAG is differ from GDS listing.

LATAM Airlines Chile’s International service for the week of 29MAR20 as follows.



Santiago de Chile – Guayaquil 2 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Lima – Los Angeles 1 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Los Angeles 2 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Miami 4 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Montevideo 1 weekly

Santiago de Chile – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily (Excluding LATAM Airlines Brasil)

Santiago de Chile – Sydney 1 weekly

