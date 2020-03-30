TAP Air Portugal further downsizes operation 01APR20 – 04MAY20

TAP Air Portugal in the last 24-72 hours filed additional changes to its planned passenger operation. From 01APR20 to 04MAY20, the Star Alliance carrier will only operate domestic routes, total 12 weekly one-way flights. Planned operation as of 0500GMT 30MAR20 as follows.



Lisbon – Funchal 2 weekly Embraer E190

Lisbon – Ponta Delgada 2 weekly Embraer E190 (reduced from 7 weekly)

Lisbon – Terceira 1 weekly Embraer E190 (reduced from 3 weekly)