Korean Air 29MAR20 – 30APR20 International passenger operation as of 0630GMT 30MAR20

Korean Air in the last 72 hours further revised planned International operation for passenger service, for the period of 29MAR20 – 30APR20. Latest adjustment as of 0630GMT 30MAR20 as follows.
Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 4 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily 777-300ER (selected dates -300)
Seoul Incheon – Cebu 3 weekly A330-300 (cancelled 08APR20 – 30APR20)
Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Honolulu 3 weekly A330-200 (cancelled 03APR20 – 30APR20)
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily 777-300 (737-900ER from 03APR20)
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 4 weekly 737-900ER
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 4 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Shenyang 1 weekly 777-300
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A330-300 (Planned Tokyo Narita – Honolulu sector cancelled)
Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly 787-9 (Cancelled 03APR20 – 30APR20)
Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 777-300ER
