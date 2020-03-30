Korean Air 29MAR20 – 30APR20 International passenger operation as of 0630GMT 30MAR20

By Jim Liu

Korean Air in the last 72 hours further revised planned International operation for passenger service, for the period of 29MAR20 – 30APR20. Latest adjustment as of 0630GMT 30MAR20 as follows.

Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 4 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily 777-300ER (selected dates -300)
Seoul Incheon – Cebu 3 weekly A330-300 (cancelled 08APR20 – 30APR20)
Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Honolulu 3 weekly A330-200 (cancelled 03APR20 – 30APR20)
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily 777-300 (737-900ER from 03APR20)
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 4 weekly 737-900ER
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 4 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Shenyang 1 weekly 777-300
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A330-300 (Planned Tokyo Narita – Honolulu sector cancelled)
Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly 787-9 (Cancelled 03APR20 – 30APR20)
Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 777-300ER