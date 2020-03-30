Iberia week of 05APR20 operations as of 0630GMT 30MAR20

Iberia in the last few days gradually adjusted planned operation for the month of April 2020. For the week of 29MAR20 – 04APR20, the airline will continue to operate limited number of long-haul flights. By the week of 05APR20, the oneWorld carrier will only serve key routes within Spain, as well as selected European routes.



Following operational routes is applies for the week of 05APR20 – 11APR20, as of 0630GMT 30MAR20.



Madrid – A Coruna 4 weekly

Madrid – Asturias 3 weekly

Madrid – Barcelona 14 weekly

Madrid – Bilbao 11 weekly

Madrid – Brussels 4 weekly

Madrid – Fuerteventura 3 weekly

Madrid – Gran Canaria 6 weekly

Madrid – Ibiza 3 weekly

Madrid – Lanzarote 3 weekly

Madrid – London Heathrow 14 weekly

Madrid – Mahon 1 weekly (3 weekly from 12APR20)

Madrid – Palma Mallorca 6 weekly (7 weekly from 12APR20)

Madrid – Paris Orly 14 weekly

Madrid – Santa Cruz de la Palma 3 weekly

Madrid – Santiago de Compostela 1 weekly (3 weekly from 12APR20)

Madrid – Seville 1 weekly (3 weekly from 12APR20)

Madrid – Tenerife North 5 weekly (7 weekly from 12APR20)

Madrid – Vigo 3 weekly