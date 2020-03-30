Eurowings in the last few days gradually filed planned operation for the period of 29MAR20 – 18APR20, mostly serving selected routes from Cologne, Dusseldorf and Stuttgart, on board Airbus A319 aircraft. Planned operation as of 29MAR20 OAG schedules listing as follows.
Cologne – Berlin Tegel 8 weekly
Cologne – Hamburg 5 weekly
Cologne – Munich 5 weekly
Dusseldorf – Barcelona 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Berlin Tegel 9 weekly
Dusseldorf – Hamburg 9 weekly
Dusseldorf – Lisbon 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – London Heathrow 6 weekly
Dusseldorf – Milan Malpensa 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Palma Mallorca 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Rome 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Thessaloniki 2 weekly
Dusseldorf – Vienna 6 weekly
Dusseldorf – Zurich 6 weekly
Stuttgart – Hamburg 9 weekly
Stuttgart – Zagreb 2 weekly
Additional service may also be offered for the week of 29MAR20.
Eurowings 29MAR20 – 18APR20 operations as of 29MAR20
