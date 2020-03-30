Virgin Atlantic 29MAR20 – 19APR20 operations as of 1130GMT 30MAR20

Virgin Atlantic has filed updated inventory for the period of 29MAR20 – 19APR20. During this period, the airline only scheduled 3 routes. Planned operation as of 1130GMT 30MAR20 as follows.



London Heathrow – Hong Kong 787-9 operates on alternating day

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily A350-1000XWB (787-9 operates util 31MAR20. A350 debut now scheduled on 01APR20, instead of 29MAR20)

London Heathrow – New York JFK 1 daily A350-1000XWB (No flight on 01APR20)



The airline tentatively plans to resume other service from 20APR20, however this is likely to change.