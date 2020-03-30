Ryanair April 2020 operations as of 29MAR20

Ryanair last week revised planned operation, currently available for reservation on the airline’s website up to 22APR20. The interim schedule sees the airline offering 17 routes with 158 weekly flights (one-way basis). Based on 15MAR20 OAG listing, the airline previously scheduled over 16000 weekly flights for the week of 05APR20.



Dublin – Amsterdam 5 weekly (Day x23)

Dublin – Berlin Schoenefeld 5 weekly (Day x23)

Dublin – Birmingham 5 weekly (Day x23)

Dublin – Brussels 4 weekly (Day x234)

Dublin – Bristol 4 weekly (Day x234)

Dublin – Cologne 2 weekly (Day 15)

Dublin – Edinburgh 4 weekly (Day x234)

Dublin – Glasgow 3 weekly (Day 246)

Dublin – Lisbon 4 weekly (Day x246)

Dublin – London Gatwick 1 daily

Dublin – London Stansted 1 daily

Dublin – Manchester 5 weekly (Day x23)

London Stansted – Berlin Schoenefeld 5 weekly (Day x26)

London Stansted – Budapest 4 weekly (Day x246)

London Stansted – Cork 5 weekly (Day x26)

London Stansted – Eindhoven 3 weekly (Day 157)

London Stansted – Lisbon 1 daily



Reservation for flights to/from London is available until 22APR20 (except Eindhoven, up to 20APR20). Flights to/from Dublin is available until 20APR20 (except London and Lisbon, up to 22APR20).



Based on Ryanair website, certain routes are available for reservation for travel on/after 08MAY20, including flights operated by Lauda, and Malta Air.