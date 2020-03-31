Druk Air 30MAR20 – 30APR20 operations as of 29MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Druk Air Royal Bhutan Airlines on Monday 29MAR20 provided new update on its planned operation. For the period of 30MAR20 – 30APR20, the airline is reducing operation to 2 weekly flights (4 from 05APR20). Additional changes remain highly possible.

Paro – Bangkok 1 weekly
KB150 PBH0800 – 1210BKK 319 2
KB151 BKK1310 – 1525PBH 319 2

Paro – Bumthang 1 weekly (resumes on 08APR20)
KB010 PBH0815 – 0850BUT AT4 3
KB011 BUT0910 – 0945PBH AT4 3

Paro – Gelephu – Yonphula 1 weekly (resumes on 05APR20)
KB050 PBH0800 – 0840GLU0900 – 0940YON AT4 7
KB051 YON1000 – 1040GLU1100 – 1140PBH AT4 7

Paro – Kathmandu 1 weekly
KB400 PBH0700 – 0815KTM 319 6
KB401 KTM0855 – 1040PBH 319 6

