Singapore Airlines 01APR20 – 11APR20 operations as of 0100GMT 31MAR20

Singapore Airlines in the last few days filed additional service changes for the period of 01APR20 – 11APR20. The airline previously filed 38 weekly flights (one-way basis in total), however latest listing as of 0100GMT 31MAR20 now lists 80 weekly flights (including Silk Air; excluding additional flights listed between 01APR20 and 03APR20).



The airline previously filed 2078 weekly flights (15MAR20 OAG schedules data).



Despite these services appeared in latest schedule filing, actual operation remains pending and is subject to change. The latest adjustment also reflects China’s CAAC latest policy, on restricting foreign carriers serving Mainland China to only 1 route, 1 flight a week.



Singapore – Bangkok 3 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Chongqing 1 weekly 737-800 (Silk Air service)

Singapore – Copenhagen 1 flight on 01APR20, A350-900XWB (253-seater)

Singapore – Frankfurt 3 weekly 777-300ER

Singapore – Hanoi 1 weekly A350-900XWB (303-seater)

Singapore – Ho Chi Minh City 2 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Jakarta 9 weekly A350-900XWB (253-seater)

Singapore – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A350-900XWB (253-seater; Additional flight scheduled on 01APR20)

Singapore – London Heathrow 3 weekly A350-900XWB (253-seater; Additional 2 flights scheduled on 01APR20)

Singapore – Los Angeles 3 weekly A350-900XWB (253-seater)

Singapore – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly A350-900XWB (303-seater)

Singapore – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 787-10

Singapore – Sydney 3 weekly 777-300ER

Singapore – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly 787-10 (Additional 5 flights scheduled 01APR20 – 03APR20)

Singapore – Zurich 3 weekly 777-300ER