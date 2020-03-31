Air Mauritius April 2020 operations as of 30MAR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Mauritius last week announced cancelling all scheduled passenger service, from 28MAR20 to 05APR20. For Mauritius – Rodrigues service, previously planned cancellation from 22MAR20 to 05APR20 remains unchanged. The 2 daily flight will resume on 06APR20, becoming the airline’s only scheduled passenger service in April 2020.

The airline’s International service is cancelled from 28MAR20 to 30APR20 inclusive.

MK120 MRU0800 – 0930RRG AT7 D
MK130 MRU230 – 1400RRG AT7 D

MK121 RRG1005 – 1145MRU AT7 D
MK131 RRG1435 – 1615MRU AT7 D