Air Mauritius April 2020 operations as of 30MAR20

Air Mauritius last week announced cancelling all scheduled passenger service, from 28MAR20 to 05APR20. For Mauritius – Rodrigues service, previously planned cancellation from 22MAR20 to 05APR20 remains unchanged. The 2 daily flight will resume on 06APR20, becoming the airline’s only scheduled passenger service in April 2020.



The airline’s International service is cancelled from 28MAR20 to 30APR20 inclusive.



MK120 MRU0800 – 0930RRG AT7 D

MK130 MRU230 – 1400RRG AT7 D



MK121 RRG1005 – 1145MRU AT7 D

MK131 RRG1435 – 1615MRU AT7 D