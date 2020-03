Air France 29MAR20 – 18APR20 European operations as of 29MAR20

Air France in the last few days filed service changes for intra-Europe service. Planned scheduled operation for the period of 29MAR20 – 18APR20 as follows. Additional changes remain possible.



Paris CDG – Amsterdam 14 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Athens 2 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Barcelona 3 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Berlin Tegel 2 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Dublin 4 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Edinburgh 4 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Frankfurt 2 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Geneva 4 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Lisbon 3 weekly A320

Paris CDG – London Heathrow 7 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Madrid 3 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Marseille 14 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Munich 2 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Nice 14 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Stockholm Arlanda 5 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Toulouse 14 weekly A320

Paris CDG – Zurich 6 weekly A320



For the week of 29MAR20, AF also schedules selected routes on one-time or limited-time basis.