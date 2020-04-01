Vietnam Airlines 01APR20 – 15APR20 domestic operations

Vietnam Airlines starting today (01APR20) further reduces operation. Based on the request from Vietnamese Authority, the airline’s operation during the period of 01APR20 – 15APR20 is further reduced to only 3 key domestic trunk routes, 1 daily each.



Following schedule effective from 04APR20, as schedules for 01APR20 – 03APR20 varies.



Hanoi – Da Nang 1 daily A321

VN181 HAN1600 – 1715DAD 321 D

VN194 DAD1030 – 1150HAN 321 D



Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily 787-9

VN209 HAN0900 – 1115SGN 787 D

VN214 SGN1400 – 1610HAN 787 D



Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang 1 daily A321

VN126 SGN0800 – 0925DAD 321 D

VN125 DAD1830 – 2000SGN 321 D



Separately, Jetstar Pacific will only operate Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City service on 09APR20 and 12APR20.