Eastern Airways 25MAR20 – 17APR20 operations

Eastern Airways since last week suspended majority of its operation, which went into effect on 25MAR20. Between 25MAR20 and 17APR20, the airline is only scheduling Humberside – Aberdeen route, initially operating on weekdays, expanding to daily from 06APR20. This route is operated by BAe Jetstream J41 aircraft.

Planned schedule for the period of 06APR20 – 01MAY20 as follows.

T37642 HUY1315 – 1440ABZ J41 x67
T37643 ABZ1535 – 1700HUY J41 x67

On the airline's website, it only lists weekdays service available for reservation.

