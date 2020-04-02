Air Seychelles reduces Praslin service 26MAR20 – 19APR20

Air Seychelles since last week reduced operation on Mahe Island – Praslin route, its scheduled domestic service. Since 26MAR20, the airline reduced overall operation from 25 daily to 2 daily, on board DHC6-300. This coincides with the suspension of all international flights.
HM3090 SEZ0850 – 0910PRI DHT D
HM3170 SEZ1705 – 1725PRI DHT D
HM3095 PRI0925 – 0945SEZ DHT D
HM3175 PRI1740 – 1800SEZ DHT D
Subject to further development, the airline intends to return to normal operation by 20APR20.
