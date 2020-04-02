Spring Airlines Japan starting this week reduces service to Mainland China, complying with China’s CAAC policy on restricting foreign carrier serving only 1 route per week. From 29MAR20 to 24APR20, the airline operates Tokyo Narita – Harbin service one a week, instead of planned twice weekly.
IJ213 NRT0735 – 0935HRB 738 7
IJ214 HRB1035 – 1425NRT 738 7
Spring Airlines Japan further reduces International service in April 2020
