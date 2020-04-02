Spring Airlines Japan further reduces International service in April 2020

By Jim Liu

Spring Airlines Japan starting this week reduces service to Mainland China, complying with China’s CAAC policy on restricting foreign carrier serving only 1 route per week. From 29MAR20 to 24APR20, the airline operates Tokyo Narita – Harbin service one a week, instead of planned twice weekly.

IJ213 NRT0735 – 0935HRB 738 7
IJ214 HRB1035 – 1425NRT 738 7

