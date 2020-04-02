Air New Zealand April 2020 Domestic operations as of 02APR20

Air New Zealand this week finalized domestic operation for the month of April 2020, as the airline downsizes operation to 5 routes. Planned operation includes the following.
Auckland – Christchurch 3 daily A320 (1 on weekends)
Auckland – Wellington 1 daily A320
Christchurch – Dunedin 2 weekly ATR72
Christchurch – Wellington 2 daily Dash8-Q300 (1 daily ATR72 on weekends)
Wellington – Nelson 5 weekly Dash8-Q300 (mainly facilitating cargo transport)
