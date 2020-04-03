Fiji Link has announced the suspension of all scheduled passenger operation, as the airline suspends Nadi – Suva service from Friday (03APR20). The airline previously reduced overall service from 7 to 2 daily. The airline has already suspended following domestic routes.
Nadi – Kadavu Island 4 weekly
Nadi – Labasa 2 weekly
Nadi – Rotuma Island 1 weekly
Nadi – Savusavu 31 weekly
Nadi – Taveuni Island 20 weekly
Suva – Cicia Island 1 weekly
Suva – Kadavu Island 1 weekly
Suva – Koro Island 1 weekly
Suva – Labasa 4 weekly
Suva – Lakeba Island 1 weekly
Suva – Savusavu 8 weekly
Suva – Taveuni Island 4 weekly
Suva – Vanuabalavu Island 1 weekly
Since 29MAR20, Fiji Airways suspended all scheduled passenger service, scheduled until 31MAY20.
Fiji Link suspends scheduled passenger operation from 03APR20
