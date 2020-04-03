Fiji Link suspends scheduled passenger operation from 03APR20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Fiji Link has announced the suspension of all scheduled passenger operation, as the airline suspends Nadi – Suva service from Friday (03APR20). The airline previously reduced overall service from 7 to 2 daily. The airline has already suspended following domestic routes.

Nadi – Kadavu Island 4 weekly
Nadi – Labasa 2 weekly
Nadi – Rotuma Island 1 weekly
Nadi – Savusavu 31 weekly
Nadi – Taveuni Island 20 weekly
Suva – Cicia Island 1 weekly
Suva – Kadavu Island 1 weekly
Suva – Koro Island 1 weekly
Suva – Labasa 4 weekly
Suva – Lakeba Island 1 weekly
Suva – Savusavu 8 weekly
Suva – Taveuni Island 4 weekly
Suva – Vanuabalavu Island 1 weekly

Since 29MAR20, Fiji Airways suspended all scheduled passenger service, scheduled until 31MAY20.

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.