Fiji Link suspends scheduled passenger operation from 03APR20

Fiji Link has announced the suspension of all scheduled passenger operation, as the airline suspends Nadi – Suva service from Friday (03APR20). The airline previously reduced overall service from 7 to 2 daily. The airline has already suspended following domestic routes.



Nadi – Kadavu Island 4 weekly

Nadi – Labasa 2 weekly

Nadi – Rotuma Island 1 weekly

Nadi – Savusavu 31 weekly

Nadi – Taveuni Island 20 weekly

Suva – Cicia Island 1 weekly

Suva – Kadavu Island 1 weekly

Suva – Koro Island 1 weekly

Suva – Labasa 4 weekly

Suva – Lakeba Island 1 weekly

Suva – Savusavu 8 weekly

Suva – Taveuni Island 4 weekly

Suva – Vanuabalavu Island 1 weekly



Since 29MAR20, Fiji Airways suspended all scheduled passenger service, scheduled until 31MAY20.