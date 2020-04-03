Condor April 2020 scheduled operations as of 03APR20

Condor during the month of April 2020 has downsized its scheduled operation to 4 European and 1 long-haul routes, the airline announced recently on its website. Planned scheduled service as follows.
Frankfurt – Gran Canaria 1 weekly A320
Frankfurt – Jerez de la Frontera 1 weekly A320
Frankfurt – Palma Mallorca 3 weekly A320
Frankfurt – Seattle 2 weekly 767
Frankfurt – Tenerife South 2 weekly A320
