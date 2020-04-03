LATAM Brasil April 2020 International operations as of 03APR20

LATAM Brasil this week finalized planned International passenger operation for the month of April 2020, where the airline schedules service to Miami and New York. Planned operational schedule as follows.
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Miami 4 weekly 777-300ER/A350-900XWB
LA8190 GRU2305 – 0620+1MIA 773 246
LA8190 GRU2305 – 0630+1MIA 359 1
LA8191 MIA2010 – 0530+1GRU 359 3
LA8191 MIA2015 – 0530+1GRU 773 146
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – New York JFK 3 weekly A350-900XWB
LA8180 GRU2245 – 0730+1JFK 359 357
LA8181 JFK1835 – 0525+1GRU 359 257
LATAM Brasil April 2020 International operations
