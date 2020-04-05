Wizz Air 06APR20 – 17APR20 scheduled operations

Wizz Air in the last few weeks gradually downsized scheduled operation, due to various travel restrictions. As of 04APR20, the airline’s interim schedule is listed until 17APR20 inclusive, available for booking on its website. Planned operation for the period of 06APR20 – 17APR20 as follows.



Bucharest – Billund 2 weekly A320

Bucharest – Lisbon 1 weekly A320

Bucharest – Malmo 2 weekly A320

Bucharest – Oslo Torp 2 weekly A320 (Available for booking from 13APR20)

Bucharest – Stockholm Skavsta 2 weekly A320

Budapest – Basel/Mulhouse 3 weekly A320

Budapest – Barcelona 3 weekly A320

Budapest – Dortmund 3 weekly A320

Budapest – Eindhoven 1 daily A320

Budapest – London Luton 2 daily A320

Budapest – Stockholm Skavsta 3 weekly A320

Sofia – Barcelona 5 weekly A321

Sofia – Dortmund 3 weekly A320

Sofia – Eindhoven 2 weekly A320

Sofia – Lisbon 1 weekly A321

Sofia – London Luton 16 weekly A320/321