Wizz Air 06APR20 – 17APR20 scheduled operations

Wizz Air in the last few weeks gradually downsized scheduled operation, due to various travel restrictions. As of 04APR20, the airline’s interim schedule is listed until 17APR20 inclusive, available for booking on its website. Planned operation for the period of 06APR20 – 17APR20 as follows.
Bucharest – Billund 2 weekly A320
Bucharest – Lisbon 1 weekly A320
Bucharest – Malmo 2 weekly A320
Bucharest – Oslo Torp 2 weekly A320 (Available for booking from 13APR20)
Bucharest – Stockholm Skavsta 2 weekly A320
Budapest – Basel/Mulhouse 3 weekly A320
Budapest – Barcelona 3 weekly A320
Budapest – Dortmund 3 weekly A320
Budapest – Eindhoven 1 daily A320
Budapest – London Luton 2 daily A320
Budapest – Stockholm Skavsta 3 weekly A320
Sofia – Barcelona 5 weekly A321
Sofia – Dortmund 3 weekly A320
Sofia – Eindhoven 2 weekly A320
Sofia – Lisbon 1 weekly A321
Sofia – London Luton 16 weekly A320/321
