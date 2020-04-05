United Airlines April/May 2020 Guam operation changes as of 03APR20

United Airlines during the weekend of 03APR20’s schedule update filed additional changes to its Guam operation. Additional cancellation is now in effect.



Guam – Koror

02APR20 – 09APR20 Service cancelled

16APR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 737-700 operating on Thursdays (Resumes on 16APR20)

26MAR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 4 to 1 weekly, 737-700 operating on Thursdays (Service cancelled on 02APR20)



Guam – Saipan 06APR20 – 01MAY20 Service cancelled (Previous plan: reduce from 9 to 2 weekly until 12APR20, 4 weekly 16APR20 – 03MAY20)

Previous plan:

24MAR20 – 12APR20 Reduce from 9 to 2 weekly

16APR20 – 03MAY20 Reduce from 9 to 4 weekly



Guam – Yap Extended cancellation, service resumes on 19APR20, instead of 12APR20. 1 weekly



Separately, the airline appears to have extended planned service reduction at Guam until 03JUN20, as reservation for various flights closed for travel 03MAY20 – 03JUN20. Following routes are available for reservation:



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei 1 weekly (Saturday-Sunday service)

Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 1 weekly (Wednesday-Thursday service)

Guam – Honolulu 1 daily

Guam – Koror 1 weekly (Thursday)

Guam – Saipan 4 weekly (Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Saturday)

Guam – Tokyo Narita 1 daily (UA196/197)

Guam – Yap 1 weekly (Sunday)



Additional changes remain possible.