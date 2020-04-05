US-Bangla Airlines reduces Guangzhou service

By Jim Liu

Posted

Bangladeshi carrier US-Bangla Airlines during the month of April 2020 is adjusting service to China, upon service resumption. From 11APR20, the airline will reduce Dhaka – Guangzhou service, now scheduled once weekly, instead of daily.

BS325 DAC2210 – 0350+1CAN 738 6
BS326 CAN0500 – 0700DAC 738 7

