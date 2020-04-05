VietJet Air 01APR20 – 15APR20 domestic service changes

VietJet Air during the first half of April 2020 is reducing domestic service, complying with the guidance issued from Vietnamese Authority. Based on the airline’s website, the airline is displaying 3 Ho Chi Minh City – Hanoi flights scheduled during the period of 01APR20 – 15APR20, instead of the usual 23 daily flights.



VJ1136 SGN0900 – 1110HAN 32S 08APR20 / 11APR20 / 14APR20

VJ1161 HAN1145 – 1355SGN 32S 08APR20 / 11APR20 / 14APR20