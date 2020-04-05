Bamboo Airways 01APR20 – 15APR20 domestic service changes

Bamboo Airways in the first half of April 2020 is adjusting domestic operation, complying with the guidance issued from Vietnamese Authority. In the airline’s press statement, the airline plans to operate 1 daily flight each on Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi – Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang route.



However, the airline’s web booking system is only displaying 3 round-trip Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City flights available for reservation.



QH215 HAN0800 – 1010SGN 321 07APR20 / 10APR20 / 13APR20

QH244 SGN1350 – 1600HAN 321 07APR20 / 10APR20 / 13APR20