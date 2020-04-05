Bamboo Airways 01APR20 – 15APR20 domestic service changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Bamboo Airways in the first half of April 2020 is adjusting domestic operation, complying with the guidance issued from Vietnamese Authority. In the airline’s press statement, the airline plans to operate 1 daily flight each on Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi – Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City – Da Nang route.

However, the airline’s web booking system is only displaying 3 round-trip Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City flights available for reservation.

QH215 HAN0800 – 1010SGN 321 07APR20 / 10APR20 / 13APR20
QH244 SGN1350 – 1600HAN 321 07APR20 / 10APR20 / 13APR20

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.