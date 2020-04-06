American Airlines week of 12APR20 New York area operations as of 05APR20

American Airlines in the last few days continued to file schedule changes for domestic US operations, with majority of latest changes commencing on 07APR20.



For the week of 12APR20, AA’s overall operation in New York area for domestic US service will be reduced from 1561 weekly (OAG schedules as of 15MAR20) to 382 weekly (OAG schedules as of 05APR20). Further changes are likely in the next few days.



At New York JFK, AA schedules 82 weekly flights, instead of 405 (OAG schedules as of 15MAR20):



New York JFK – Boston 1 weekly (40 weekly as of 15MAR20)

New York JFK – Charlotte 21 weekly (41)

New York JFK – Los Angeles 5 weekly (62)

New York JFK – Miami 19 weekly (40)

New York JFK – Phoenix 18 weekly (27)

New York JFK – San Antonio 7 weekly (7)

New York JFK – San Francisco 4 weekly (24)

New York JFK – Washington Reagan 7 weekly (14)



The airline has cancelled following routes from New York JFK: Austin (9 weekly), Baltimore/Washington (21), Cincinnati (7), Columbus OH (7), Dallas/Ft. Worth (7), Indianapolis (7), Nashville (14), Philadelphia (21), Pittsburgh (14), Raleigh/Durham (35), Richmond (28).



At New York LaGuardia, AA schedules 230 weekly flights, instead of 992.



New York LaGuardia – Atlanta 8 weekly (38 weekly as of 15MAR20)

New York LaGuardia – Boston 12 weekly (70)

New York LaGuardia – Charlotte 34 weekly (65)

New York LaGuardia – Charlottesville 13 weekly (13)

New York LaGuardia – Chicago O’Hare 11 weekly (72)

New York LaGuardia – Columbus OH 23 weekly (37)

New York LaGuardia – Dallas/Ft. Worth 26 weekly (80)

New York LaGuardia – Daytona Beach 1 weekly (2)

New York LaGuardia – Fort Myers 1 weekly (1)

New York LaGuardia – Memphis 7 weekly (12)

New York LaGuardia – Miami 29 weekly (73)

New York LaGuardia – Nashville 6 weekly (30)

New York LaGuardia – Orlando 2 weekly (14)

New York LaGuardia – Philadelphia 14 weekly (26)

New York LaGuardia – Phoenix 1 weekly (1)

New York LaGuardia – Pittsburgh 9 weekly (43)

New York LaGuardia – Portland ME 7 weekly (14)

New York LaGuardia – Raleigh/Durham 9 weekly (46)

New York LaGuardia – St. Louis 5 weekly (18)

New York LaGuardia – Washington Reagan 11 weekly (64)

New York LaGuardia – West Palm Beach 1 weekly (8)



For Newark, AA schedules 63 weekly flights, instead of 146 weekly.



Newark – Charlotte 26 weekly (52 weekly as of 15MAR20)

Newark – Chicago O’Hare 13 weekly (35)

Newark – Dallas/Ft. Worth 13 weekly (24)

Newark – Miami 11 weekly (21)

Newark – Phoenix Cancelled (14)



The week of 12APR20 also sees 7 weekly New York Stewart (Newburgh) – Philadelphia flights, instead of 18 weekly flights filed in OAG schedules on 15MAR20.